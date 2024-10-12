Japanese tourist robbed at knifepoint on Cemetery Road

A Japanese tourist was allegedly robbed at knifepoint at Cemetery Road in Georgetown on Friday evening, according to the Guyana Police Force.

Yuki Nakata, a 46-year-old citizen of Japan, is currently on vacation in Guyana and is staying at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Based on reports, at about 19:00hrs on Friday, Nakata was robbed at Cemetery Road, Georgetown, by two unidentified males, one of whom was armed with a knife. The victim was relieved of a black one-strap bag valued at $5000, which contained one Japanese Passport, one Haowie cellular phone valued at US$300, and one black Canon camera valued at US$100.

Police say the victim had left Freeman Street in search of a restaurant to get something to eat. He was walking north along Cemetery Road when he was approached by the perpetrators, who held him at knifepoint and relieved him of the bag with his belongings.

The victim made a report at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost. Checks were made in the area for the suspects, but they were not seen. Several persons were questioned, as investigations continued.

