Japanese firm identified to inspect used vehicles before import into Guyana

Further to previous notifications in the media on new requirements for purchases and imports of used motor vehicles (except Brand New vehicles), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) announces that presently AutoTerminal Japan Limited has met the specifications required and is the first authorized inspection agency for the required vehicle inspection certificates, with contact details as indicated below:

AutoTerminal Japan Ltd.

1-17-69 Shiohama Kisarazu-shi

Chiba 292-0838 Japan

Phone: +81-438-30-7488

Fax:

+81-438-30-7489

URL: www.inspections.jp

Inquiries: [email protected]

This means that effective February 1, 2025, AutoTerminal Japan Ltd will be the first and presently the only Competent Authority in the Country of Export, for provision of the Vehicle Inspection Certificate, which must be uploaded along with all other pertinent documents in ASYCUDA to process the respective customs declarations.

All Licensed Customhouse Brokers are reminded to liaise with their respective clients and ensure that the Inspection Certificate is included when the declaration is submitted in ASYCUDA. Failure to submit the Inspection Certificate may result in the Customs Declaration not being processed or the vehicles not being released.

Note that vehicles already purchased and shipped prior to February 1, 2025 will not be affected.

If you require any clarification or assistance, please make contact with the GRA on Telephone Numbers 227-6060/227-8222.

Additional Authorised Agencies will be announced as Approved by the Authority.

--- ---