Jamal Higgins wins Torginol Paints “Name That Shade” promotion

Torginol Paints is thrilled to officially announce Jamal Higgins as the grand prize winner of the ‘Name That Shade’ promotion. His winning entry, “Savannah Sunset,” has been selected as Torginol’s new Caribbean Premier League (CPL)-inspired paint colour, capturing the essence of both the vibrant Guyanese landscape and the spirit of cricket.

The announcement was made during a special prize-giving ceremony at the Torginol Booth at the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday, September 29th. Jamal Higgins has earned two VIP tickets to the CPL Finals, exclusive Torginol Paints merchandise, and additional prizes courtesy of the Guyanese paint brand. Additionally, ENet, Guyana’s only local telecommunications provider, generously awarded Mr. Higgins a brand-new Samsung Z Flip6.

Expressing his excitement, Jamal shared, “It’s an honour to have my name chosen by Torginol. ‘Savannah Sunset’ was inspired by Guyana’s beautiful landscapes and I’m thrilled to see it become a part of Torginol’s history. Winning this contest feels surreal, and I can’t wait attend the CPL finals!”

“Savannah Sunset” will now cement its place in Torginol history as part of the brand’s esteemed colour palette, a tribute to both Guyana’s natural beauty and its love for cricket. The warm, vibrant tones of the winning colour perfectly capture the spirit of the Caribbean Premier League. This new shade will not only be a favorite among cricket fans but will also add a unique touch to homes and projects across Guyana.

