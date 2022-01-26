Jamaican arrested after CANU finds ganja, guns & ammo at ECD backlands

A Jamaican national was on Tuesday arrested by agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) during an operation at Nabaclis backlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD). That operation unearthed guns, ammunition, and a ganja field.

Based on reports received, on the day in question, CANU officers, acting on information, conducted a narcotics operation at Nabaclis village, ECD, and discovered on a half-acre of land a camp containing about 4000-5000 cannabis plants and seedlings.

In addition, a quantity of processed cannabis and one kilogram of mixed seeds, one shotgun, one crossbow with several arrows, and several calibers of ammunition were discovered. When checked, a total of thirty-one 9mm bullets, twelve .45 cartridges and four 12-gauge cartridges were found.

At time of the operation, the 46-year-old Jamaican national, of Victoria village ECD, was seen on the camp, and as such, he was arrested and taken to CANU Headquarters, along with weapons, ammunition, processed cannabis, and seeds.

He is assisting with the investigations.