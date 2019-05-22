Jaguar captured at Lima Sands

A jaguar has been captured by residents of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast.

INews understands that the majestic animal was found wandering around the village at about 03:00hrs this morning.

Marvin Calvan, a resident, quickly went into action and captured the animal. The jaguar, a young female, is currently secured in a cage.

Jaguars often roam the area at nights and residents complain that the animals feed on their livestock.

The Guyana Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Panthera Corporation, aimed at conserving the Jaguar.

Founded in 2006, Panthera is an organisation devoted exclusively to preserving wild cats and their critical role in the world’s ecosystems.

The jaguar is the third-largest feline in the world, and the largest in the Western hemisphere.

In Guyana, these creatures are often spotted along trails or gaps along the forest edge where roads or rivers run. Sightings are most common in the Iwokrama Forest, especially along the main roadway.

Globally, jaguar populations are on the decline mainly due to the loss of habitat and conflict with people. As a result, these animals are listed as a ‘near threatened’ species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).