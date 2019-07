Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has written President David Granger calling on him and his caretaker Coalition Cabinet to resign and announce a date for early elections in compliance of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) June 18, 2019 ruling and subsequent July 12, 2019 consequential orders.

