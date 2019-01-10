Jagdeo to take legal action against Aubrey Norton over bribery allegations

Amid accusations from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) executive Aubrey Norton that Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo bribed former APNU/AFC Member of Parliament Charrandas Persaud for his “yes” vote which toppled the Coalition Government, the PPP General secretary has indicated that he will be pursuing the matter in Court.

The Opposition Leader made this statement on Wednesday, where he said that footage of Norton’s accusations were obtained two days ago and he intends to commence legal proceedings against him for the damaging statements against his character.

While acknowledging the fact that the legal procedure might be lengthy, Jagdeo nevertheless said that he willl take up the matter.

The footage was sent to Jagdeo’s lawyer and the case is expected to be pursued shortly by firstly asking Norton to withdraw his statements.

“I guess my lawyer will write him and ask him to withdraw the statement and if he withdraws it then there will be no issue but if he does not then we will have to file a lawsuit against him” Jagdeo explained.

Jagdeo posited that President David Granger has notified the members of the Coalition partners that there should be a pause to this rhetoric until evidence is supplied to validate these statements.

The Coalition Government’s fall was triggered by a no-confidence motion which received a majority vote in the National Assembly on December 21 last.

The Government is expected to call elections in three months counting from the date the motion was passed.