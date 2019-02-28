Jagdeo slams Govt for fraudulent behavior

…Will not meet president until date is set for elections

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is accusing the APNU/AFC Government of engaging in fraudulent behaviour, after it altered the letter instructing the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to prepare for National Elections.

On February 25, President David Granger dispatched a letter to GECOM Chairman, Justice James Patterson, instructing that the Commission begin preparing for elections.

The letter read, “The Government of Guyana is committed to doing everything possible to ensure that the commission is provided with the financial resources and has sufficient time to conduct credible elections. I urge the Commission, therefore, to commence preparations for the conduct of GRE.”

It added, “The Government of Guyana will initiate measures to provide funds required and to seek the approval of the National Assembly to ensure that an agreement can be reached given both the Constitutional requirements and GECOM’s capability.”

However, an altered letter released by the Ministry of the Presidency to the public, contradicts what was stated in the original correspondent.

The altered letter reads: “I have noted also, GECOM as a constitutional agency would require a new appropriation of funds approved by the National Assembly for the conduct of General and Regional Elections. I now write you in that context for us to initiate consultations on the readiness of GECOM for the conduct of General and Regional Elections in 2019.”

It makes no mention of the Head-of-State’s instruction to begin preparing for these elections, which are constitutionally due before March 19, 2019 – following the passage of the no confidence resolution which toppled the coalition government on the evening of December 21, 2018.

“This is fraudulent behaviour. Obviously after the first letter went off, there was some internal problem…and they then changed the letter and put this letter up,” the Opposition Leader contended.

“I don’t think we can even move forward as a country if you have a government operating fraudulently. This is fraudulent be on the part of the Granger administration,” Jagdeo added.

At a press conference today, the Opposition Leader lambasted the David Granger-administration, contending that he will not accept the Head-of-State’s invitation to meet next Wednesday.

According to Jagdeo, he will only meet with President Granger until he announces a date for the hosting of national elections.