Jagdeo says willing to explore nominating foreigner as GECOM Chair

Ahead of the much anticipated meeting with President David Granger on the appointment of a new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has said that in addition to the 18 nominees that were previously identified for the post, he is also looking at some new names including foreign nominees.

During his weekly engagement with the media on Thursday, Jagdeo said he is hoping that the President will look at the eighteen names that were previously rejected, but in case he still does not find favour with any of those nominees, a new list will be presented to the President.

According to the Opposition Leader, he needs to meet with the Head of State to first determine how they will proceed with the new appointment, that is, whether they will select someone from the new list or come up with an entirely new list.

Former GECOM Chairman, retried Justice James Patterson was forced to step down after the Caribbean Court of Justice ruled last week that his unilateral appointment was flawed and unconstitutional. The court urged that the two sides meet and come up with a consensus mechanism on the new appointment.

President David Granger last Friday extended an invitation to the Opposition Leader to meet and Jagdeo has since accepted the invite.