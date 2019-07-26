Jagdeo says meeting with Pres. Granger “positive”

“Positive” is all Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo had to say as he emerged from a meeting with President David Granger, more than a week after the two sides were last engaged on the appointment of new Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The meeting, which commenced at 14:00hrs at the Ministry of the Presidency, lasted under one hour.

Jagdeo only described the talks as “positive” and promised to send out a detailed statement later in the day.

At their last engagement, the Opposition Leader had submitted four more nominees to the president for his consideration.

Already, the President has found four of the Opposition’s candidates “not unacceptable”. This means they will potentially end up on the final list of six nominees to be submitted to the President by the Opposition Leader for the selection of a new GECOM Chair.

This meeting comes after Opposition Member Gail Teixeira put the Head-of-State on blast for acting in “bad faith”, for having allowed a week to elapse without providing any feedback to Jagdeo regarding the last set of names he had submitted.