Jagdeo says he will only discuss governance issues after declaration

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo says he will only meet to discuss governance issues after the declaration of the March 2 election results is made.

This is after a recommendation was made at this morning’s meeting of the Guyana Elections Commission for the two political leaders to meet.

But according to Guyana’s laws, GECOM cannot take directions from outside the Commission. This was emphasised during the series of litigations filed over the past months.

In fact, the GECOM Chair, Retired Justice Claudette Singh has a clear constitutional duty to order the Chief Elections Officer to submit his report, and in this case, based on the National Recount figures, and make a declaration of the election results.

During the seven-member Commission’s meeting this morning, the government-nominated Commissioners requested that the Chair engage the two leaders – Jagdeo and caretaker President David Granger – given the ongoing impasse.

Justice Singh agreed to the request and the meeting was adjourned. The Chair is clearly acting outside of her remit to get involved with facilitating meetings that cannot in any way alter herconstitutional duty on making a declaration.

However, Jagdeo has indicated that he would only speak on governance issues after a declaration is made.

Meanwhile, Granger requested time to consult with his party hence the adjournment to 2PM or 14:00h this afternoon.

INews understands that Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield was expected to submit his report 10:00h today when the meeting commenced but failed to do so.

However, this publication was told by a GECOM Commissioner that the CEO has indicated that he has a report to submit to the full Elections Commission.