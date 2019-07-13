Jagdeo proposes urgent meeting with Granger

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has proposed urgent meetings with President David Granger to ensure a new GECOM Chair is appointed as early as Monday.

See letter dispatched by the Opposition to Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency:

Director General

Joseph Harmon

Ministry of the Presidency

For the urgent Attention of the President

Dear Mr. Harmon,

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. B. Jagdeo, M.P. has noted that the President in his Address to the Nation today indicated that the appointment of the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission “could be done as early as Monday.”

I, therefore, wish to convey to you and His Excellency the President, the Leader of the Opposition’s availability to meet with the President at any time, and throughout the weekend of July 13-14 as required, to work on a list of names for consideration for appointment to the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission in accordance with the constitution.

Mr. Jagdeo’s personal cell number is xxxxxxx.

Please also feel free to contact me at anytime.

sincerely

Gail Teixeira