Jagdeo criticises Granger’s use of helicopter to attend political rally

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today criticised President David Granger’s use of a helicopter to attend a political rally in Region Five (Mahaica Berbice).

“We’ve seen the abuse of State resources. I gather Granger has a hard time walking around now…so he now resorts to using the helicopter,” Jagdeo said during his press conference earlier today.

Jagdeo, a former president, contended that the Head-of-State’s landing in a helicopter was designed to display his “macho-ness” to his supporters.

“I wish he had a macho image when he was negotiating on our behalf with the oil companies from abroad, that’s where it matters. Not to arrive as President on State resources on an elections campaign,” he posited.

President Granger, who is also leader of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), arrived at the party’s political rally at Hopetown, Region Five, in a helicopter owned by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).