Jagdeo blasts APNU/AFC for rhetoric at rally

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo earlier today blasted A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) for rhetoric used by officials at a recent rally… rhetoric he noted threatens to divide the people.

According to Jagdeo, his party would file a report with the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) over recent statements from Minister of State Joseph Harmon that government would target opposition controlled Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs).

In addition, the former President made it clear that he would bring the matter to the attention of the international community. Jagdeo also contended that there are many factors and reasons for works being delayed in these councils.

Harmon was quoted in sections of the online media as saying at the rally; “The people are saying to us: Aren’t we in government? Well, I want you all to know that we are in government and that foolishness got to stop. No NDC, because it’s controlled by the PPP, will take government money and just spend it on PPP areas. It’s got to stop and we are going to work and fix that. We are not going to accept that.”

At the meeting to which Jagdeo referred, it was stated that despite the Government snubbing calls for a Commission of Inquiry to look into the entire period and possible links between gangs and political parties.