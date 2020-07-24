Jagdeo, Ali urge Appeal Court to dismiss Misenga Jones’ challenge

PPP/C General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo and Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali, in their written submissions to the Appeal Court, have urged for the challenge brought by APNU/AFC supporter Misenga Jones to be dismissed.

They argued that “stripped to its bare bones, what this case is about is who should hold the Presidency and the reins of Government while the High Court, on an election petition, sorts out the disputes as to the validity of votes and the recount. Should it be the winner of the election as determined by the recount of the actual ballotsin a process that all contesting parties agreed to and participated in, and which the CCJ has described as transparent and accountable? Or is it the beneficiaries of the Mingo fraud?”

The appeal comes up for hearing tomorrow before Appellate Judges Justices Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud in association with High Court Judge, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at 10:00hrs.

See full written submissions of Jagdeo and Ali: