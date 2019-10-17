Jafar Gibbons is new UGSS President

Jafar Gibbons has been elected the new President of the University of Guyana Students’ Society.

The University of Guyana held the Installation Ceremony for the Executive Council of the University of Guyana Students’ Society (UGSS) for the 2019/2020 Academic Year on October 15, 2019 at the Education Lecture Theatre, Turkeyen Campus.

The faculty representatives are: Sven Anthony, Clebert Wade, Daniel Anthony and Teesha Mangra from the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry; Junior Alexander, Patrick Benjamin- Huntley and Michael Morrison from the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences; Tavanne Archer, Athena Prentice and Keith Whyte from the Faculty of Education and Humanities; Kevon David, Marvin Scott and Joshua Sargent from the Faculty of Health Sciences; Kimalie George, Sileena Arjune and Shemar Trotman from the Faculty of Natural Sciences; Marissa Scott from the Faculty of Social Sciences; Joshua Trotman, Desmond Kissoon and Shanese Lilly from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology; and Keyon Duke, Ashli Marks and Deamon Whitney from the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation.

The Oath of Office and Installation of the Student President and members of the Executive of the UGSS were administered by Professor Paloma Mohamed, Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement (PACE) and Chair, Transitional Management Committee (TMC) of the University of Guyana.