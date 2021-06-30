Ituni man killed during fight

Fifty-six-year-old Frederick DeSouza of Ituni Village this morning died from injuries he sustained yesterday morning during a fight with a 39-year-old man of the same village.

Police said ranks in the area responded to a report of a man laying in an unconscious state in front of his home.

Upon arrival at the scene, police observed the man had wounds to his head, abdomen and feet.

He was taken to the Ituni Health Care Centre then to the Linden Hospital Complex where he later succumbed to his injuries this morning.

The suspect, who is in custody, was observed to have a wound above his right eye.

When questioned, the suspect said DeSouza had warned him not to enter his yard, following a misunderstanding.

The suspect, however, said he entered the man’s yard, which caused the victim to lash him to the head with an object.

The suspect said he took away the object from the man, and used it to inflict injuries to the victim.

Investigations are ongoing.