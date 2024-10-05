“It’s utterly disgusting” – Jagdeo on fishing licence woes with Suriname

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has expressed his dissatisfaction with the manner in which the Surinamese Government is handling the age-old fishing licence issue with Guyana.

Following a high-level meeting in Guyana in August 2021 between Presidents Dr Irfaan Ali and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the Surinamese Government had committed to issue 150 fisherfolk here with licences starting from January 2022 to operate in Suriname’s territorial waters. But to date, these licences are yet to be issued despite repeated efforts by Guyanese authorities to get this matter resolved.

“It’s utterly disgusting,” VP Jagdeo declared when he was asked for an update on the matter during his weekly press conference on Thursday.

According to the Vice President, who had in the past upset Surinamese officials with his strong condemnation, the system in the Dutch nation is very opaque.

“It’s a very opaque system and the Surinamese Government has not been courageous enough to address it in a manner that would be consistent with good neighbourliness,” Jagdeo stated.

Guyanese fishermen operate from the Corentyne Coast and have to use the Corentyne River to get access to the Atlantic where they get most of their catch. The Corentyne River is Surinamese territory. Over recent years, however, with the failure of the Suriname Government to uphold its pledge, Guyanese fisherfolk are being exploited and made to pay exorbitant fees to rent licences that are issued to Surinamese businessmen in order to operate in the border river.

Back in February, on the sidelines of the CARICOM Heads of Government Conference held in Georgetown, President Santokhi assured that this issue was on the agenda for dialogue between the two countries. In fact, he had noted that President Ali was scheduled to visit Paramaribo later this year and it would be a priority topic.

Back in March 2023, operators in the local fishing industry along the Corentyne had called on the Guyana Government to apply more pressure on its Surinamese counterpart to resolve the fishing licences issue.

Authorities in Nickerie, Suriname, only issue licences to business persons in the Dutch-speaking country, who must own a boat and have been paying taxes in that country. Those licensed persons, in turn, rent the permits to Guyanese fisherfolk at an additional 200 per cent markup on the already 500 per cent they had been demanding.

Licences are issued by Surinamese authorities to fish in its waters for SR$2500 which is approximately US$70. In Nickerie, some Surinamese secure dozens of licences, which are then rented to Guyanese for usually US$3000 annually, but they increased this fee last year to as much as US$5000.

In March last year, it was reported that about 250 licences are being rented – an increase from 150. In light of this growing demand by local fisherfolk, the Surinamese licence holders have been demanding between US$4000 and US$6000 in rental fees for the permit document.

Moreover, Guyanese fisherfolk had complained that this high demand locally has led to much corruption with some licences are being rented to two persons.

President Ali had previously expressed that his government was not happy with the way Guyanese fisherfolk are currently treated.

Fisherfolk previously explained to Guyana Times that a 1980 agreement between the two countries stated that the Dutch-speaking country must issue 50 licences directly to Guyanese fisherfolk, but this was stopped in 2003. However, Suriname has argued that under its Constitution, it cannot license non-nationals to operate in its waters.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha had also bemoaned that the impasse on the issuance of the fishing licences still exists, despite a number of bilateral talks on the matter between Guyana and Suriname. This is after he had submitted, since December 2020, a list of Guyanese fishermen who require licences to operate in Surinamese waters. That list was handed over to Surinamese Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Prahlad Sewdien, who had acknowledged receipt of the document and assured Mustapha that the fishing licences would be issued from January 1, 2021.

Given that stalemate, the agriculture minister had left the matter to his Cabinet colleague – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Hugh Todd, to deal with the matter through diplomatic channels.

But in September 2022, the Guyana Government said efforts at a diplomatic resolution had so far failed.

Nevertheless, with the establishment of the Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC), which was inaugurated by President Santokhi in Georgetown in February this year, stakeholders in the local fishing industry are now hoping for “affirmative action on the elusive fishing licences.”

“It would be a hallmark achievement for the SGCC, were this to happen,” one letter writer penned in a February 2024 letter to the editor that was published in Guyana Times.

