Ithaca teen gets $200,000 bail for killing father

Rashane Joseph, 18, has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of his 42-year-old father, Collis Joseph which occurred on Sunday last at their Spencer Street, Ithaca, West Bank Bebice home.

The teenager appeared before the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court where he was placed on $200,000 bail. He is expected to make his next court appearance on September 14.

Collis Joseph, a cattle farmer and father of four, succumbed to injuries he received after his son allegedly struck him with a cutlass.

It is alleged that the two had a misunderstanding on Saturday where they accused each other of using their personal belongings; they had also threatened to kill each other.

On Sunday morning, the two had an encounter after which the teenager went home and was followed by his father where an argument ensued.

They both armed themselves with cutlasses and during the argument the victim threw his cutlass at Rashoin. However the weapon missed the teenager and fell into a nearby trench.

In retaliating, Rashoin then threw his cutlass at the victim which hit him to the right side chest, causing him to fell to the ground.

The cattle farmer was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.