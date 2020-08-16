Ithaca farmer chopped to death by teenage son

A farmer was earlier today chopped to death by his 18-year-old son during an argument at Ithaca, West Bank Berbice (WBB). The dead man has been identified as 48-year-old Collis Joseph.

Based on reports received, the now dead man and his son were involved in a heated argument on Saturday. However, the man walked away leaving the young man behind.

On Sunday morning however, the now dead man visited his son who lives a short distance from his home. While at the son’s home, another argument ensued and it was then the young man armed himself with a cutlass and chopped the man to his chest.

As a result of the injury, Joseph fell to the ground and was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect has since gone into hiding.