ITEC programme having positive impact; over 500 Guyanese benefited – Indian High Commissioner

Over 500 Guyanese have benefited from the Indian Technical Economic Cooperation (ITEC), a programme that is offered to people of Guyana by the Government of India, to develop Guyana’s human resources.

This is according to Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K J Srinivasa, who hosted an event at his Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara home, in recognition of ITEC’S 55th anniversary.

According to the High Commissioner, the ITEC programme has been constantly on the move, catching success for the past years. This programme has been building and training over 200, 000 Government officials and professionals from about 160 partner countries of Global South premier of its country. Some of which include Asia, Africa, East Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean amongst others

He noted that as a result of the ITEC programme, there has been significant growth and awareness in many countries. The programme has not only generated growth, but also cooperation amongst those developing countries that benefited or is benefiting from the programme.

According to the High Commissioner, the programme offers many courses that provide a wide and diverse range of skills and discipline; some of which include agriculture, irrigation, Information Technology (IT), Telecommunication, finance, accounts, audit, banking, education, planning and administration and tool design amongst others.

ITEC is a flagship capacity programme initiated by the Indian Government. It was first established on September 12, 1964, by the Ministry of External Affairs. Its main objective is to develop and lend assistance through capacity building and training.