‘It will not bring back my daughter but I am happy there was justice’ – Venezuelan woman

Venezuelan migrant living in Guyana, 32-year-old Mayhelm González, says she is satisfied that the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has taken strong disciplinary actions against those medical workers who mistreated her whilst she was in labour at the facility on January 18.

“I know that this will not bring back my daughter, but I feel happy that despite being Venezuelan, there was justice, I raised my voice and it was heard and those responsible will get what they deserve, since they were the ones to blame for everything that happened. I feel proud to know that despite not being Guyanese, I got justice for everything I experienced,” the woman expressed.

Three doctors attached to the GPHC have faced disciplinary actions for failing to adhere to protocols in the case. This was determined by the hospital’s independent review panel.

As such, the hospital has since terminated the services of the senior doctor who had oversight of the shift and case and whose failure to supervise contributed to breaches in protocol. Additionally, the GPHC suspended two doctors with senior oversight of the case for a period of 28 days.

The investigation into the incident was launched after the patient formally lodged a complaint with the hospital.

The woman, a Venezuelan who migrated to Guyana several years ago, had alleged negligence and mistreatment, including emotional and verbal abuse, by the hospital’s staff. González alleged that at one point, a doctor pressed their elbow into her belly and told her that if she did not push, her baby would die.

González, who operates a business at City Mall, said she waited several hours before begging the doctors for a cesarean section. Despite being unable to move, the doctors reportedly forced her to walk to another bed on her own for the surgery.

Moreover, she claimed her baby was born at 19:00h on January 18, but the hospital allegedly falsified the birth report, stating the baby was born at 18:00h.

The hospital administration has since met with the the woman to provide a full update on the investigation’s outcome and the corrective actions taken. The family has indicated their satisfaction with the measures implemented.

The GPHC – whose Chief Executive Officer is Robbie Rambarran – also said it will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

--- ---