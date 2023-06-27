“It was a great journey for me” – outgoing MACORP CEO

Having served in the position for several years, Guillermo Escarraga will be moving on as Chief Executive Officer of the MACORP Guyana, effective month-end.

As such, on Saturday last, the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) hosted a farewell ceremony in his honour.

This publication understands that that Escarraga has been promoted within the MACORP Group to Senior Vice President of Product Support.

“For the last ten years, Guillermo and MACORP, under his leadership and guidance and love for golf, has ensured that MACORP has continued to sponsor golf tournaments, provide monetary and in-kind support to maintain the grounds of our golf club. They have also maintained our sign, put up signs indicating key information at each hole and host to the annual MACORP Golf Tournament each year,” Bowling reflected.

He also noted that on a personal level, Escarraga shared a love and passion for the sport.

Bowling went on to relay that Escarraga has made a great contribution to the game of golf at the LGC and gave his word that even in his absence, MACORP will continue to host the annual tournaments.

Also, sharing his bit was Escarraga, who said, “I was fortunate to have the chance to learn the game of golf in Guyana. It was a great journey for me. Golf is now part of my life just like Guyana and I will always be grateful for the time I spend here. I will miss the course and all the players I played with. We had some keen competition over the years. The Saturday tournaments is what I will miss the most, good days bad days it was all a rewarding experience full of memories. The Lusignan club members are outstanding individuals from whom I learned a lot.”

