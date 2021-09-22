‘It hard fuh lose a loved one, but I can’t blame nobody’ – father mourns loss of daughter in road accident

Inderjeet Persaud, the father of 19-year-old Isha Persaud who succumbed to injuries she received in a road accident some eight days prior, has accepted that he cannot blame any of the parties involved for his daughter’s untimely demise.

Persaud of Lamaha Park, East La Penitence, Georgetown was injured in an accident on September 12 and died on Monday without regaining consciousness at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

A motorcar, driven by a 22-year-old man had collided with a bike which was being operated by a 23-year-old man. The teen girl was the pillion rider on the motorbike at the time of the crash which occurred at the junction of Sheriff and Fourth Streets, Georgetown.

“The accident, she landed on she head, and me daughter ain’t move back unto now. From since the hospital – from the road, in the ambulance – the same position. But the doctor them at public hospital, they know that duh girl die on the spot and they does just wan, you know, put you on a life machine, feel that she living,” the young lady’s father told this publication.

“I know she mussy went on the seawall hanging out, and heading home and she get in the accident. So, I can’t blame the car man, can’t blame the rider. It was late. You know, we want the best for Isha, so win, lose or draw, I still want the best fuh she. At the end of the day, I is a parent…nobody don’t want lost a loved one. It hard, it hard fuh lose a young lady like duh. She ain’t even get a kid yet. It’s very hard, man. It hard, it hard,” the tearful man expressed.

The younger Persaud leaves to mourn her parents and four siblings.