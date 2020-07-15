It cannot be concluded that recent fires were politically motivated – officials

The Ministry of Public Security, in a statement Tuesday night, said authorities are yet to determine whether the recent fires set to public buildings across the country was politically motivated.

In recent times, fires were set to the sub-office of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in Region Ten, the Suddie Magistrates Court, the Anna Regina Criminal Investigation Department, an army base at Maria’s Lodge on the Essequibo Coast, and the Umana Yana located at Kingston, Georgetown.

All those instances are being treated as acts of arson.

See full statement from the Ministry of Public Security on these recent fires:

Over the last few hours there has been at least three fires in several locations around the country.

Preliminary reports from the security forces point to arson in each case, this development is most unfortunate.

Based on the information available so far, it cannot be concluded that any of the fires were politically directed or motivated. Investigations are ongoing and the Ministry endeavours to ensure the public is kept informed.

As it stands, the Ministry awaits more detailed reports from the Commissioner of Police and the Fire Chief. The Ministry received assurances that they are conducting thorough investigations and will be following all leads.

The fullest extent of the law will be applied to perpetrators. The Minister of Public Security requested that more security personnel be dedicated to more frequent patrols in every division.

Being conscious of the current political atmosphere, the Ministry wishes to implore citizens to remain calm and keep an eye out for mischievous elements who may seek to fuel fear through conflagration of valuable property and the emotions of many citizens along with it.

We cannot ill-afford any further loss of valuable assets. [We] therefore call on all citizens to cooperate with our security forces by assisting to safeguard both public and private property. If you see something, say something.