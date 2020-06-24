Isolation tents being established in Moruca

Several ‘isolation tents’ are being established at Sheba Ground in Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini) where there is an outbreak of COVID-19.

The tents include a fully automatic motion sensor sanitising station, which cleans your entire body within 10-20 seconds, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

To date, there are over 40 positive COVID-19 cases recorded in Moruca.

The National COVID-19 Task Force has since announced emergency measures for the region.

The COVID-19 hotline number for Region One is 674-8047.