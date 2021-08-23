“Is just lil weed, please for a chance” – man tells police over 4g ganja bust

A 25-year-old man of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was on Sunday arrested after police found 4 grams of marijuana in his possession.

The officers were at the time conducting a raid in search of guns, ammunition, drugs and stolen articles.

During the operation, ranks found a bulky transparent plastic containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis in a small storeroom at the back of the suspect’s yard.

The man was told of the offence committed and under caution he replied saying that, “is just lil weed, please for a chance.”

The man was, nevertheless, arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station where he remains in custody pending charges.