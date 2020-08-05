Irfaan Ali’s COVID-19 Forum visits Region 6

The COVID-19 Response Forum, which was established by Dr Irfaan Ali whilst he was in the opposition, on Sunday visited Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne) to provide support to families in need.

Deodat Indar, one of the volunteers, explained that with the closure of the sugar estates still having a severe impact on the communities, the economic impacts of COVID-19 has made life twice as hard for many.

“People are starving. So we are trying today to alleviate some of that with some foodstuff for 500 families,” Indar explained.

The Forum was established by Ali – who was on Sunday sworn in President of Guyana – to help persons affected during the COVID-18 pandemic.

Since its establishment a few month ago, the organisation has helped hundreds of persons through distribution of face masks, hampers, etc.

Meanwhile, another volunteer, Sasenarine Singh explained that the objective is to try to help persons who have slipped into poverty since March 2020.

“This is an effort of Guyanese helping Guyanese; Guyanese collaborating with Guyanese,” he said

Meanwhile, Region Six Chairman David Armogan said the exercise was important and essential to the Region.

“This area since the sugar estate has been closed has been badly affected in terms of living standards. We have many people here find it difficult to put three meals on the table on a daily basis.”