IPL 2019 auction: The list of sold and unsold players

ESPNcricinfo- The full list of players sold and unsold at the 2019 IPL player auction in Jaipur. (Conversion rates as follows: US $1 = INR 72; INR 50 lakh = US $70,000; INR 1 crore = US $140,000; INR 10 crore = US $1,400,000)
Sold players
Hanuma Vihari (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crores
Shimron Hetmyer (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4.2 crores
Carlos Brathwaite (Base price INR 75 lakhs) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5 crores
Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 50 lakhs
Moises Henriques (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 1 crore
Axar Patel (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 5 crores
Jonny Bairstow (Base price INR 1.5 crores) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2.2 crores
Nicholas Pooran (Base price INR 75 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 4.2 crores
Wriddhiman Saha (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.2 crores
Jaydev Unadkat (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 8.4 crores
Ishant Sharma (Base price INR 75 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.1 crores
Lasith Malinga (Base price INR 2 crores) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crores
Mohammed Shami (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 4.8 crores
Varun Aaron (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 2.4 crores
Mohit Sharma (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 5 crores
Devdutt Padikkal (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lakhs
Anmolpreet Singh (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 80 lakhs
Sarfaraz Khan (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 25 lakhs
Shivam Dubey (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 5 crores
Varun Chakravarthy (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 8.4 crores
Ankush Bains (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakhs
Nathu Singh (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakhs
Colin Ingram (Base price INR 2 crores) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 6.40 crores
Sam Curran (Base price INR 2 crores) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 7.2 crores
Heinrich Klaasen (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 50 lakhs
Barinder Sran (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 3.4 crore
Lockie Ferguson (Base price 1 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1.6 crores
Unsold players
Manoj Tiwary (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Cheteshwar Pujara (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Alex Hales (Base price INR 1.5 crores)
Brendon McCullum (Base price INR 2 crores)
Martin Guptill (Base price INR 1 crore)
Chris Woakes (Base price INR 2 crores)
Chris Jordan (Base price INR 1 crore)
Yuvraj Singh (Base price INR 1 crore)
Naman Ojha (Base price INR 75 lakhs)
Ben McDermott (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Rahul Sharma (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Adam Zampa (Base price INR 1 crore)
Khary Pierre (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Fawad Ahmed (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Manan Vohra (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Sachin Baby (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Ankit Bawne (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Armaan Jaffer (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Akshdeep Nath (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Ayush Badoni (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Jalaj Saxena (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Sheldon Jackson (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
B Indrajith (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Anuj Rawat (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
KS Bharat (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Arun Karthik (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Aniket Choudhary (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Ishan Porel (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Rajneesh Gurbani (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Chama Milind (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Tushar Deshpande (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
J Suchith (Base price 20 lakhs)
Yuvraj Chudasama (Base price 20 lakhs)
Zahir Khan (Base price INR 40 lakhs)
KC Cariappa (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
R Sai Kishore (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
M Ashwin (Base price INR 20 lakhs)
Usman Khawaja (Base price INR 1 crore)
Hazratullah Zazai (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Reeza Hendricks (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Shaun Marsh (Base price INR 2 crores)
Saurabh Tiwary (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Hashim Amla (Base price INR 1 crore)
James Neesham (Base price INR 75 lakhs)
Angelo Mathews (Base price INR 2 crores)
Rishi Dhawan (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Corey Anderson (Base price INR 2 crores)
Parvez Rasool (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Jason Holder (Base price INR 75 lakhs)
Luke Ronchi (Base price INR 75 lakhs)
Mushfiqur Rahim (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Kusal Perera (Base price INR 75 lakhs)
Glenn Phillips (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Vinay Kumar (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Kane Richardson (Base price INR 1 crore)
Abhimanyu Mithun (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Morne Morkel (Base price INR 1.5 crores)
Dale Steyn (Base price INR 1.5 crores)