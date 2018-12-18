IPL 2019 auction: The list of sold and unsold players

ESPNcricinfo- The full list of players sold and unsold at the 2019 IPL player auction in Jaipur. (Conversion rates as follows: US $1 = INR 72; INR 50 lakh = US $70,000; INR 1 crore = US $140,000; INR 10 crore = US $1,400,000)

Sold players

Hanuma Vihari (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crores

Shimron Hetmyer (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4.2 crores

Carlos Brathwaite (Base price INR 75 lakhs) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5 crores

Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 50 lakhs

Moises Henriques (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 1 crore

Axar Patel (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 5 crores

Jonny Bairstow (Base price INR 1.5 crores) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2.2 crores

Nicholas Pooran (Base price INR 75 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 4.2 crores

Wriddhiman Saha (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.2 crores

Jaydev Unadkat (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 8.4 crores

Ishant Sharma (Base price INR 75 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.1 crores

Lasith Malinga (Base price INR 2 crores) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crores

Mohammed Shami (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 4.8 crores

Varun Aaron (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 2.4 crores

Mohit Sharma (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 5 crores

Devdutt Padikkal (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lakhs

Anmolpreet Singh (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 80 lakhs

Sarfaraz Khan (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 25 lakhs

Shivam Dubey (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 5 crores

Varun Chakravarthy (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 8.4 crores

Ankush Bains (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakhs

Nathu Singh (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakhs

Colin Ingram (Base price INR 2 crores) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 6.40 crores

Sam Curran (Base price INR 2 crores) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 7.2 crores

Heinrich Klaasen (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 50 lakhs

Barinder Sran (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 3.4 crore

Lockie Ferguson (Base price 1 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1.6 crores

Unsold players

Manoj Tiwary (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Cheteshwar Pujara (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Alex Hales (Base price INR 1.5 crores)

Brendon McCullum (Base price INR 2 crores)

Martin Guptill (Base price INR 1 crore)

Chris Woakes (Base price INR 2 crores)

Chris Jordan (Base price INR 1 crore)

Yuvraj Singh (Base price INR 1 crore)

Naman Ojha (Base price INR 75 lakhs)

Ben McDermott (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Rahul Sharma (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Adam Zampa (Base price INR 1 crore)

Khary Pierre (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Fawad Ahmed (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Manan Vohra (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Sachin Baby (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Ankit Bawne (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Armaan Jaffer (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Akshdeep Nath (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Ayush Badoni (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Jalaj Saxena (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Sheldon Jackson (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

B Indrajith (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Anuj Rawat (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

KS Bharat (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Arun Karthik (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Aniket Choudhary (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Ishan Porel (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Rajneesh Gurbani (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Chama Milind (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Tushar Deshpande (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

J Suchith (Base price 20 lakhs)

Yuvraj Chudasama (Base price 20 lakhs)

Zahir Khan (Base price INR 40 lakhs)

KC Cariappa (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

R Sai Kishore (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

M Ashwin (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Usman Khawaja (Base price INR 1 crore)

Hazratullah Zazai (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Reeza Hendricks (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Shaun Marsh (Base price INR 2 crores)

Saurabh Tiwary (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Hashim Amla (Base price INR 1 crore)

James Neesham (Base price INR 75 lakhs)

Angelo Mathews (Base price INR 2 crores)

Rishi Dhawan (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Corey Anderson (Base price INR 2 crores)

Parvez Rasool (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Jason Holder (Base price INR 75 lakhs)

Luke Ronchi (Base price INR 75 lakhs)

Mushfiqur Rahim (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Kusal Perera (Base price INR 75 lakhs)

Glenn Phillips (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Vinay Kumar (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Kane Richardson (Base price INR 1 crore)

Abhimanyu Mithun (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Morne Morkel (Base price INR 1.5 crores)

Dale Steyn (Base price INR 1.5 crores)