IPED mourns death of former CEO Dr Leslie Chin

Please see below full statement from IPED:

The Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) mourns the loss of its former Chief Executive Oﬃcer, Dr. Leslie Chin C.C.H., who served as IPED’s CEO from 2002 to 2009 and has been a board member offering voluntary service since 1988 until his passing Sunday last at the age of 84.

To the IPED family, Dr. Chin was a visionary and creative leader, mentor, and friend. The Hinterland thrust of IPED is the brainchild of Dr. Chin. He traveled extensively to make loans accessible to indigenous communities under the theme IPED, everywhere in Guyana for Everyone in Guyana. Dr. Chin was passionate about helping the poor which led to the creation of the Microloan facility at IPED.

In response to the news of his passing the Chairman of the Board of IPED, Komal Samaroo, said “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr. Chin, my friend, and colleague. He will be greatly missed for his commitment, his wisdom, and his passion for innovation and growth by all of us with whom he has been associated on the various boards on which he served. His contribution to Guyana’s development goes back way beyond his recent service and for those, we remain grateful.”

The passing of Dr. Chin is seen as a signiﬁcant loss to the business community. He served on several boards including the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED), Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited, Demerara Bank Limited, Pomeroon Oil Mill Limited, Guyana Marketing Corporation, Laparkan Holdings Limited, National Aquaculture Association of Guyana, and Guyana Sugar Corporation. He served with distinction as a Director on IPED’s Governance Committee.

We remember Dr. Chin fondly for his famous mantras: “If you cannot measure it, you cannot improve it”; “there are three solutions to every problem” and “Pareto principle or the 80/20 rule which dictates that 20 percent of activities account for 80 percent of outcomes.”

IPED extends sincere condolences to the wife, children, grandchildren, and other relatives of the late Dr. Leslie Chin, C.C.H.