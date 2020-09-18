Investigators revisit crime scene as probe into Henry boys’ murders continues

Led by the Major Crimes Unit within the Criminal Investigative Department of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), members of the Joint Services on Thursday revisited the secondary crime scene as investigations continue into the murder of cousins Isaiah and Joel Henry.

The revisit to the location at Cotton Tree Backdam, West Coast Berbice – where the bodies of the young men were found – was to comb the area in search of more evidence that could lead investigations to the primary crime scene, ie where the murders were committed.

The GPF had explained that the Henry boys were not murdered at the location where their bodies were found, according to evidence it has received.

“We will be searching the area to look for personal items of the boys… we will be searching the entire backdam…,” a source told this publication.

The GPF, in a statement, explained that the team comprised of 75 ranks.

They also received aerial support via a helicopter from the Guyana Defence Force but “nothing of evidential value was found”, police said.

Meanwhile, the source noted that no arrests were made in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Haresh Singh who also met his demise in almost similar fashion as the Henry teens.

The badly-mutilated bodies of Isaiah and Joel were discovered almost one day after they went missing. They reportedly left on Friday their Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice homes to pick coconuts in the backdam.

Their disappearance prompted family members to launch several search parties to look for them. After hours of searching, the badly-chopped bodies were discovered among the bushes and were partially covered in mud.

Following the discovery and the gruesome manner in which the boys were murdered, West Berbice residents took to the streets. They blocked the roads and burned debris, all while calling for justice.

Investigators had explained that forensic evidence was identified, collected, preserved and submitted to the Guyana Forensic Laboratory for DNA analysis to be conducted. DNA samples were also collected from the suspects who were in custody and sent for a comparative analysis to be conducted against the forensic evidence collected from the secondary crime scene.

The Police Force said that results are expected within three weeks.