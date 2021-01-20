Investigators retrieve fingerprints as flash drives, milk stolen from Public Service Commission

In an update on the investigation into the theft of files from the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Guyana Police Force (GPF) revealed that investigators have retrieved fingerprints and that they have questioned several persons.

Public Relations Officer of the GPF Royston Andries-Junor clarified that the theft occurred at the Public Service Commission and not the Police Service Commission as was initially revealed.

The Force explained that an employee of the Commission arrived at work on January 19 when it was observed that his desk drawer was pried opened.

Further checks were made and it was noticed that the desk drawers in four other officers were tumbled.

Missing were a total of four flash drives containing information such as dismissal, transfers, promotions, pensions qualifications, and appointments for employees of the various ministries and regions.

Some seven bottles of Ensure milk were also missing.

The GPF said it was also observed that a lavatory which is located on the southern side of the building, there is a glass window above the toilet which was opened, however no signs of breakage were seen on the premises.

Investigations are ongoing.