Investigations into shooting of Nation’s Director ongoing— Police

As the Guyana Police Force continue to probe the shooting of School of the Nations’ Director, Dr Brian O’Toole, they are yet to make any headway into finding the shooter as well as the person behind the social media posts who goes by the alias “Kira”.

Crime Chief, Lyndon Alves told <<<Inews>>> that the probe is still ongoing.

Initially, the police had questioned four persons – both current and former students – in relation to the January 27 shooting of the school’s principal at his Bel Air Promenade, Greater Georgetown, home and according to Alves, no other person of interest has since been questioned.

However, he noted that they are awaiting the return of Dr O’Toole to further interview him about the incident which followed several threats against the school on Facebook made by “Kira” (meaning killer), which is the alias of the main character in “Death Note” – a Japanese manga series that was later adapted into films.

Last week, there were reports circulating on social media which suggest that the person behind the alias “Kira” was identified as the son of a prominent lawyer while alleging too that he was part of an eight-member gang which include two sons of Government Ministers.

The post further claimed that the suspect was arrested in the US. However, the GPF Crime Chief told this online publication that he is unaware of such developments.

“The police are not investigating anything on social media so we are not aware of those claims,” Alves said. In fact, when asked, he noted that they are still trying to ascertain the identity of the person behind “Kira”.

As Police try to trace “Kira”, Dr O’Toole, who is currently in the US receiving treatment after he was shot two times, once in each arm, has recalled something “bizarre” from the night of the shooting.

In a statement recently posted on the private institution’s Facebook page, the injured principal recounted that when he was shot, the perpetrator “did a bizarre dance” and when he related this to others, Dr O’Toole said he was referred to the dark video game, Fortnite.