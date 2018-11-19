Investigation ongoing into Fly Jamaica crash-landing – Patterson

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson has informed that the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is conducting an independent investigation into the Fly Jamaica flight OJ256 emergency landing on November 9.

The minister was speaking during the 99th Sitting of the National Assembly today, DPI said. He noted that upon landing, based on preliminary reports, all emergency procedures were activated and the team at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) were placed on standby.

Minister Patterson said of the 128 passengers on board, eight of whom were crew members, 10 were transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for medical treatment.

The remaining persons were examined at the CJIA. One elderly passenger has since succumbed to her injuries.

Importantly, the minister said the pilot did not declare an emergency, instead, it was reported to air traffic control that there was a hydraulic issue and the flight will return.

Crash tenders were immediately deployed to the runway and standby mode activated. The Director General of the GCAA was also informed.

The crash site was secured by officers from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).