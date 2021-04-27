Investigation launched into “unlawful interference” of plane at Bartica Airstrip

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation into the alleged unlawful interference/attempted hijacking of a plane at the Bartica Airstrip, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The incident occurred just after 09:00hrs on Monday and involved a Cessna 206 belonging to Air Services Limited.

Director of the Police’s Communications Unit Mark Ramotar, in a social media post, revealed that “I was told the pilot gave a detailed report of the incident and internal investigations are ongoing.”

INews understands that as the pilot was awaiting the arrival of passengers at the airstrip, he was approached by three unarmed men who demanded that the plane takes them wherever they want to go.

However, the trio then left the scene after reportedly threatening the pilot who immediately contacted the police.

ASL, according to reports, confirmed that police are investigating.

Meanwhile, Ramotar noted that there was no harm or escalation in the incident.

“The pilot, passengers and aircraft returned from Bartica to Ogle airport safely. The matter is presently being investigated by ASL’s internal security and safety departments. Also, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority was notified of the incident,” he noted.