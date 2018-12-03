Investigation launched into student assaulting head teacher

An investigation into the malicious assault committed on a head teacher by a student at the Number 5 Primary School on the West Coast of Berbice has been launched.

This is according to the Ministry of Education in a statement released on Monday.

The ministry is strongly condemning the assault on the head teacher and assured that the findings of the investigation will be made available upon its conclusion.

The injured woman, Gangadin Sebarat-Issacs, was reportedly heading home when the incident occurred.

When this publication spoke with the teacher she recalled that she had just left her mother’s home along with her three children ages 11, 5 and 3, when the 16-year-old suspect saw her walking in the company of her children and approached her. She however, pulled her 3-year-old to the side as the two older ones stepped in front of her.

She related that the teenager walked into her son and then pushed her down to the ground.

She noted that as she was on the ground, the fifth form student bent over and kissed her on her lips.

“He go to do it again and I spit. I don’t know if the spit catch him but with that he start cuffing me. He cuff me on my face… right now my whole face hurting, my head hurting, my teeth hurting, my skin what he cuff and so hurting…”

It was reported that the young man was previously charged and was implicated in a series of offences that are being investigated.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that after the teenager was arrested, his parents allegedly contacted someone in authority and as such, he was released.