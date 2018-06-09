Investigation launched into rape of 9-y-o girl

… suspect in custody

Police have launched an investigation into the rape of a nine-year-old girl, while the suspect, a businessman, of Upper Corentyne, East Berbice is currently in custody.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, and the suspect, police have confirmed, was arrested on Friday.

Reports are that the businessman, who lives two houses away from the child was at home alone when the child’s mother sent her over to his house. It is still unclear why the child was sent over to the businessman’s home.

According to information reaching this publication, the girl’s younger brother reported to his teachers that the businessman has on numerous occasions touched his sister’s private parts when she visited his home.

After this was told to teachers, the girl was questioned, and she reportedly told her teacher that the last time such an incident occurred was on Wednesday.

She was immediately taken to the Skeldon Hospital, where it was confirmed that she has been sexually molested.

This publication understands that the child’s mother is indebted to the businessman.

Neighbours have reported seeing the child at the businessman’s home on several occasions.

Meanwhile, the nine-year-old is currently staying with a friend of her parents.