Investigation launched into inappropriate broadcast on Learning Channel

The Guyana Learning Channel Trust has issued an apology following the broadcast of inappropriate content earlier today.

The Ministry of Education, in a statement, said a thorough investigation is underway and the outcome will be made known shortly.

The incident in question involved the broadcast of an individual explaining the meaning of the acronym “WTF” which is considered an offensive expression, particularly inappropriate for children.

The Guyana Learning Channel assured the public, and particularly parents and students that systems have been immediately put in place to ensure that the incident does not ever happen again.

The Ministry of Education began time-tabled instructions on the Guyana Learning Channel and other forums in September to engage students amid the Covid-19 pandemic.