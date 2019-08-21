Investigation launched into American Airlines flight mishap at CJIA

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has announced that investigations have been launched into an incident involving an American Airlines flight coming into contact with lights on the runway.

See full statement below:

At approximately 0034hrs on the 21st August 2019, American Airlines flight AA1512, destined to Miami, was executing a turn on RWY 06 threshold for takeoff.

During the turn, the aircraft’s nose gear and right main gear tires were deflated after coming into contact with temporary threshold lights. As a result, the aircraft became disabled, and the runway closed.

These temporary threshold lights were put in place by the China Harbour Engineering Company to facilitate the runway extension works. The appropriate Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was previously issued to advise of these works and for pilots to exercise caution when in the vicinity of the threshold.

The 128 passengers and 05 crew members were transported from the aircraft to the Terminal Building via airport buses.

At 0440 hrs the runway was reopened for flight operations following the relocation of the aircraft.

An internal investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances leading to the aircraft coming into contact with the lights.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority has also been called in to conduct an independent investigation.