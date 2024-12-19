Investigation launched after Calvin Brutus attempted to depart Guyana

See full statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs:

Attempted Unauthorized Departure from Guyana- Mr. Calvin Brutus

Information has come to the Ministry’s notice of an incident which took place on Monday, December 16th, 2024, involving a vehicle bearing Brazilian registration number NUK 8E96, which was intercepted by law enforcement officers on its approach to the Takutu Bridge, Lethem, Region 9. The vehicle, carrying a driver and one passenger, was attempting to depart Guyana without reporting to an immigration officer.

Upon inspection, the passenger of the vehicle was identified as Mr. Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) (ag) who is currently on administrative leave. Mr. Brutus is currently under a court order prohibiting him from leaving the jurisdiction, as he faces criminal charges stemming from investigations into alleged financial crimes.

Following the interception, Mr. Brutus was informed by the police that he could not leave the country. He subsequently returned to Ogle from Lethem on a flight on December 16, 2024.

The Ministry assures the public that further investigations into this matter are underway, and appropriate responses will be taken in accordance with the law.

The Ministry remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all individuals comply with appropriate legal and procedural requirements.

