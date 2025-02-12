Investigation continues into discovery of sunken boat in Guyana’s waters

One day after Guyanese authorities were alerted of a sunken boat in its offshore waters, the investigation continues into the vessel’s origins and the whereabouts of its crew.

A capsized fishing boat was on Tuesday discovered in the Atlantic Ocean, about two miles off the mouth of the Berbice River.

Reports are that an anonymous call was made to the DeEdward Fishing Co-Op, indicating that the abandoned boat was found.

After receiving the call, investigative crews – including the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard – ventured out to the location where they observed the boat.

The teams are expected to return to the location tomorrow, during low tides, in a bid to get a better look at the vessel, in order to possibly determine its registration number.

Meanwhile, the fishing ports at DeEdward and Rosignol in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and those at Fyrish and Port Mourant, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) – which are in close proximity to the location of the sunken vessel – have since been able to account for all of the boats attached to those ports.

Moreover, there are no recent reports of any missing boats or crew from Guyana.

Some fisherfolk believe the boat could be from another country that may have drifted into Guyana’s waters.

