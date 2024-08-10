Invest Guyana CEO leads investment talk with local, int’l investors at Building Expo

The Guyana Office for Investment is playing a pivotal role at this year’s International Building Expo 2024, held at the Providence National Stadium and hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Water.

During the event, Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, led an exclusive investment talk with a group of local and international investors.

He highlighted the main goal of evaluating the opportunity of local products for entry into international markets and exploring opportunities for foreign companies to establish production facilities and partnerships with local companies in Guyana. This initiative

aligns with the nation’s broader economic goals of boosting local industries and attracting international investments.

Dr Ramsaroop emphasized the strategic advantages of investing in Guyana, focusing on the country’s ongoing infrastructure developments, favourable investment climate, and sectors ripe for investment, such as energy, agriculture, and tourism.

This follows the comprehensive address by President Dr Irfaan Ali, on the opening night of the expo, where he provided a detailed vision of where Guyana will be positioned by 2030.

President Ali outlined the strategic plans being executed in real-time, including major infrastructural projects, advancements in technology, and initiatives aimed at

achieving economic diversification and sustainable development. The President’s address set the tone for the expo, reinforcing the government’s commitment to transforming Guyana into a regional powerhouse.

The first day of the investment event featured presentations from key players in the business sector, including the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), MACORP, and Sherwin Williams. These companies showcased their products and services, highlighting their readiness to contribute to Guyana’s economic growth and their interest in exploring export opportunities and local production partnerships.

Through these engagements, the Guyana Office for Investment aims to foster collaboration

between local and international businesses, driving economic diversification and solidifying

Guyana's role as a dynamic player in the global market.

