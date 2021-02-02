Intoxicated pensioner falls into koker, drowns

A 70-year-old man of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast is now dead after he fell into a koker and drowned.

Chitramjan Das had left home at around 06:00hrs today with a bottle of alcohol in his possession.

A few hours later, the man’s wife received a call that the pensioner fell in a koker at Henrietta.

With the assistance of public-spirited citizens, the man’s motionless body was retrieved from the water.

Relatives told this publication that the pensioner is an alcoholic. It is believed that the man was intoxicated when he fell into the water, since he was consuming alcohol earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the body was examined by police and abrasions on the right elbow and nose were observed. A postmortem will be conducted.