Int’l universities showing interest in Guyana – President

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced that universities from around the world have expressed an interest in his government’s 20,000 scholarship initiative he intends to execute over the next five years.

“We have universities from across the world that are submitting different interests. They are submitting their programmes, they are submitting their cost structure and UG [the University of Guyana] will definitely be a critical part of this,” President Ali told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

He was at the time responding to concerns raised about the role of UG in the PPP/C’s scholarship plan.

President Ali assured that Guyana’s national tertiary educational institution will have a critical place in the scholarship programme.

“I had a great conversation with the Chancellor and the Pro-Chancellor [on Tuesday]. We had a great conversation and sharing of ideas, and they are fully aware that UG will be playing a role [in the 20,000 scholarship programme] and it is an integrated approach,” he said.

Only last month President Ali engaged the University of West Indies to help train another 20,000 Guyanese over the next five years, through the UWI Open Campus.