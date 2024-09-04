Int’l spiritual teacher to visit Guyana for “Awakening with Brahma Kumaris” series

World-renowned spiritual teacher known for the “Awakening with Brahma Kumaris” series which aims at mindfulness and self-transformation Sister Shivani will be in Guyana on September 18 at the National Cultural Center Georgetown.

Discussions at the event are set to be focused on the ‘Power of Love and Forgiveness’, two key principals that keep families and communities united and resilient. From the personal to the global level these concepts lay the basic foundation on which strong and healthy relationships are built. Sister Shivani’s engagement in Guyana aims to identify ways in which citizens can awaken and use the power of these gentle yet formidable qualities.

Who is Sister Shivani?

Shivani Vishal Verma, popularly known as BK Sister Shivani, has been a practitioner and a teacher of Rajyoga Meditation that is at the heart of the teachings of Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organisation, since 1996. She holds an Electronics Engineering degree from Pune University, India.

First telecasted in 2007, her widely popular television show Awakening with Brahma Kumaris enjoys the rare distinction of having completed 2,000 episodes. For over a decade, the show has empowered individuals from all walks of life in India, USA and Canada, UK, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and South-East Asia. Viewers have overcome mental stress, depression, addictions, low self-esteem and unhappy relationships.

In March 2019, Shivani Vishal Verma was awarded the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskaar (Woman Power Award), the highest civilian honor for women in India, for her role in transforming human behaviors. The award was conferred by the then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Since 2017 she has been appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador by the World Psychiatric Association. In 2023, she was presented the Sustainable Goals Award by UNESCO in Hong Kong. She was the recipient of the Happiness Ambassador Award at the British Parliament in London in 2019, in presence of the Queen’s representatives.

Having traveled to over 35 countries across the globe across USA, Canada, United Kingdom (UK), Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South-East Asia and Middle East, she has delivered over 4,500 talks overseas and in India. At Silicon Valley, USA, she has addressed corporate giants such as Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Amazon and Intel. All events are conducted as a service to the community, offered to participants free of charge.

As part of her upcoming tour to Africa in June 2024, Shivani Vishal Verma will be delivering two lectures at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, and entry to the event is free.

Her book ‘The Power of One Thought’ was released to the international market in July 2023 by Harper Collins. On Amazon India, it quickly rose to be among the top 5 best sellers in categories such as Relationships, Humanities, Philosophy, Spirituality and Self-Help. Prior to this, ‘Being Love’ was released in 2020 and ‘Happiness Unlimited’, in 2016.

She regularly interacts with over 12 million followers on social media. Videos on her YouTube channel have registered more than 945 million views.

Her mobile app for emotional fitness, ThinkRight.Me launched in December 2018 has seen over 3.25 million downloads, making it India’s leading meditation and mindfulness app. The unique early morning affirmations and reflections each day are received well by users from 121 countries.

The event which will be hosted at the National Cultural Center will commence on Wednesday September 18 at 18:00h and will conclude at 22:00h. The event will be free of cost however persons are urged to resister online to secure their spots.

