International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024

On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) celebrates the leadership of persons with disabilities and their vital role in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable Guyana for all persons with disabilities. The 2024 theme that was coined by the United Nations, “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future,” is a powerful reminder that true progress is only possible when persons with disabilities have a seat at the table. We do recognize the efforts of the Dr. Irfaan Ali led Government in ensuring that persons with disabilities are meaningfully engaged and included in Guyana’s development. However, there is a role for other members of society to ensure that the leadership potential of persons with disabilities is maximized.

Persons with disabilities have long been leaders in driving change, yet barriers like inaccessible information, an inaccessible built environment, inequitable opportunities, and stigma and discrimination continue to hinder full participation of this group. Addressing these challenges as a society is essential to building a Guyana where everyone can contribute and thrive.

The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities is committed to advocating for 1) the updating and enforcement of our National building Codes congruent to the Universal design and digital accessibility, ensuring everyone can fully access public spaces and engage with technology; 2) The creation of more inclusive policies and programs that promote leadership opportunities for persons with disabilities in all sectors within our society; 3) The creation of more employment opportunities for persons with disabilities in accessible and inclusive workplaces that recognize and value their contributions.

“We have seen great examples of leadership from persons with disabilities to improve the lives of persons with disabilities and positively transform the disability landscape, however there’s still more work to be done to amplify their voices and break down systemic barriers,” said Ganesh Singh, programme manager of the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities.

We call on all Guyana to join us on this December 3 in celebrating the achievements and leadership of persons with disabilities and in building a future where their contributions are recognized and celebrated. As we celebrate this significant day we would like to take the opportunity to remind all of the international disability movement slogan “Nothing About Us Without Us”.

Ganesh Singh

Programme manager, GCOPD

