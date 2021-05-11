Inspector Prem Narine elected Chairman of Police Association

Inspector Prem Narine has been elected Chairman of the Police Association.
Inspector Narine previously served in the Major Crimes Unit of the Guyana Police Force.
The election for new officer bearers was held today at the Officers’ Training Centre, Eve Leary. The Returning Officer was Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag) assisted by Superintendent S. Bacchus, Force Training Officer (ag).
Among other things, the Police Association is responsible for making representation on behalf of police officers from the rank of Chief Inspector down to Constables.
The following persons were elected as executive members for the Police Association:
|Number
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|1
|Inspector
|P. Narine
|Chairman
|2.
|Inspector
|C. Kooldeep
|Vice Chairman
|3.
|W/Sergeant
|Lynch-Davis
|Secretary
|4
|W/Sergeant
|Jameer
|Treasurer
|5.
|W/Sergeant
|Benjamin
|PRO
|6.
|Sergeant
|Barkoye
|Secretary/Treasurer
|7.
|W/Inspector
|L. Durga
|Committee Member
|8.
|Inspector
|T. Benn
|Committee Member
|9.
|Sergeant
|Camacho
|Committee Member
|10.
|Sergeant
|Hamilton
|Committee Member
|11.
|Sergeant
|Morris
|Committee Member
|12.
|Sergeant
|Ramdatt
|Committee Member
|13.
|Sergeant
|Alfred
|Committee Member
|14.
|Sergeant
|Gobin
|Committee Member
|15.
|Sergeant
|Hyman
|Committee Member
|16.
|Sergeant
|Bacchus
|Committee Member
|17.
|W/Sergeant
|Ross-Singh
|Committee Member
|18.
|Constable
|Gulliuams
|Committee Member