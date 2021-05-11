Inspector Prem Narine elected Chairman of Police Association

Inspector Prem Narine has been elected Chairman of the Police Association.

Inspector Narine previously served in the Major Crimes Unit of the Guyana Police Force.

The election for new officer bearers was held today at the Officers’ Training Centre, Eve Leary. The Returning Officer was Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag) assisted by Superintendent S. Bacchus, Force Training Officer (ag).

Among other things, the Police Association is responsible for making representation on behalf of police officers from the rank of Chief Inspector down to Constables.

The following persons were elected as executive members for the Police Association:

Number Rank Name Position 1 Inspector P. Narine Chairman 2. Inspector C. Kooldeep Vice Chairman 3. W/Sergeant Lynch-Davis Secretary 4 W/Sergeant Jameer Treasurer 5. W/Sergeant Benjamin PRO 6. Sergeant Barkoye Secretary/Treasurer 7. W/Inspector L. Durga Committee Member 8. Inspector T. Benn Committee Member 9. Sergeant Camacho Committee Member 10. Sergeant Hamilton Committee Member 11. Sergeant Morris Committee Member 12. Sergeant Ramdatt Committee Member 13. Sergeant Alfred Committee Member 14. Sergeant Gobin Committee Member 15. Sergeant Hyman Committee Member 16. Sergeant Bacchus Committee Member 17. W/Sergeant Ross-Singh Committee Member 18. Constable Gulliuams Committee Member