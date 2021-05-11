Inspector Prem Narine elected Chairman of Police Association

0
Inspector Prem Narine

Inspector Prem Narine has been elected Chairman of the Police Association.

Inspector Narine previously served in the Major Crimes Unit of the Guyana Police Force.

The election for new officer bearers was held today at the Officers’ Training Centre, Eve Leary. The Returning Officer was Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag) assisted by Superintendent S. Bacchus, Force Training Officer (ag).

Among other things, the Police Association is responsible for making representation on behalf of police officers from the rank of Chief Inspector down to Constables.

The following persons were elected as executive members for the Police Association:

 

Number Rank Name Position
1 Inspector P. Narine Chairman
2. Inspector C. Kooldeep Vice Chairman
3. W/Sergeant Lynch-Davis Secretary
4 W/Sergeant Jameer Treasurer
5. W/Sergeant Benjamin PRO
6. Sergeant Barkoye Secretary/Treasurer
7. W/Inspector L. Durga Committee Member
8. Inspector T. Benn Committee Member
9. Sergeant Camacho Committee Member
10. Sergeant Hamilton Committee Member
11. Sergeant Morris Committee Member
12. Sergeant Ramdatt Committee Member
13. Sergeant Alfred Committee Member
14. Sergeant Gobin Committee Member
15. Sergeant Hyman Committee Member
16. Sergeant Bacchus Committee Member
17. W/Sergeant Ross-Singh Committee Member
18. Constable Gulliuams Committee Member

 

 

SHARE
Previous articleCovid-19 death toll rises to 329

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR