Inquest into death of 18-Y-O Qualfon employee ongoing

The inquest into the death of 18-year-old Ronella Benfield, who was found dead in a cemetery at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) almost five years ago, is continuing at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts after being put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benfield, a receptionist who had been attached to Qualfon, and a resident of Canterbury Walk, Beterverwagting, ECD, was discovered dead by residents on the evening of December 11, 2017. Her hands were resting on her chest, while the pair of jeans she was wearing had been pulled down to her knees.

The teen had left home for work on December 9, 2019, and when she did not return home, her relatives had been under the impression that she was working overtime. However, much to their dismay, they received a call informing that her body was lying in the cemetery.

Investigators had been working on the theory that the teen might have been sexually assaulted before her face was bashed in with a heavy object, believed to be a stone. The teen’s relatives were questioned by investigators about her social life and acquaintances. Police had even visited the homes of several young men in the area, who are believed to be members of a gang.

According to a notice published by Sueanna Lovell, Registrar of the Supreme Court of Judicature, 24 witnesses, including Police ranks, will gave evidence in the inquest before Magistrate Alisa George. An inquest is a judicial inquiry in common law jurisdictions, particularly one held to determine the cause of a person’s death and to determine if anyone is to be held liable.