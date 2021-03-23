Inmates injured during brawl at Lusignan Prison

Two inmates had to seek medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital following a brawl at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred at around 00:20hrs on Tuesday in Bays 3 and 4.

Police said Kenty Bacchus, an inmate of Bay 3 was attacked by several identifiable prisoners from Bay 2. The inmates from Bay 2 reportedly jumped the fence to gain access into Bay 3 where they dealt Bacchus several chops about his body.

Another inmate, Linden Lewis was also injured. He suffered a chop wound to his left hand.

The fight was quickly brought under control by prison authorities, police said.

Both inmates were escorted out of the prison in a stable condition where they sought medical treatment.