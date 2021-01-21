Murder convict stabbed to neck at Lusignan Prison

Alvin Jones, 28, popularly known as ‘Hot skull’, is now hospitalised with a stab wound to his neck, after he was attacked by another inmate at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara on Monday.

Jones was as allegedly wounded by a 49-year-old prisoner who is serving a three-year sentence for robbery and possession of firearm and ammunition on Monday at around 08:30h.

It was reported that on Sunday an argument ensued between the two men after “Hot skull” touched the other inmate inappropriately, and the 49-year-old was allegedly taunted by another prisoner throughout the day.

As a result, the man who held the malice until the following day, waited until Jones went to shower, and attacked him from behind with a sharpened object. The 28-year-old was stabbed to his left side neck.

Jones was subsequently transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he was admitted as a patient in stable condition, and the other inmate was place into solitary confinement at the Lusignan prison.

The matter was later reported to the Police.

In December last year, Jones was sentenced to more than 43 years imprisonment for the murder of amateur footballer, Paul Daniels. It was reported on February 2, 2017 Jones Daniels, 32, called “Dundee” a footballer attached to the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) was gun down moments after taking his fiancée to her Independence Boulevard, Georgetown home.

Based on reports, two armed men entered the home through a door located on the northern side of the building, which was left open.

Upon entering the house, they held Daniels and his fiancée at gunpoint and relieved him of a gold chain, which he was wearing at the time and an undisclosed sum of cash, after which the men exited the house.

Daniels, who was also a carpenter, went in pursuit of the men and during the chase, the suspects discharged several rounds, one of which hit Daniels in the region of his stomach and chest.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.